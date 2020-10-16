Matteo Raise, un nuovo giocatore per il Rices

Basekt Club Vercelli Rices è entusiasta di annunciare il play guardia Matteo Raise classe 2001.
" Ho sempre e solo giocato a Pallacanestro Biella fino a essere capitano dell’ultima under 18 eccellenza" dice il giocatore
In Breve
martedì 13 ottobre
(h. 11:32)
lunedì 12 ottobre
(h. 10:25)
venerdì 09 ottobre
(h. 14:27)
giovedì 08 ottobre
(h. 12:11)
(h. 09:00)
lunedì 05 ottobre
venerdì 02 ottobre
mercoledì 30 settembre
lunedì 28 settembre
Che tempo fa
Rubriche
Cerca nel web
Accadeva un anno fa
Pro Vercelli
Notizie dal Piemonte