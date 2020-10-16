 / Sport

Sport | 16 ottobre 2020, 02:10

Matteo Raise, un nuovo giocatore per il Rices

Arriva da Pallacanestro Biella

Raise e coach Galdi

Basekt Club Vercelli Rices è entusiasta di annunciare il play guardia Matteo Raise classe 2001.
" Ho sempre e solo giocato a Pallacanestro Biella fino a essere capitano dell’ultima under 18 eccellenza" dice il giocatore

